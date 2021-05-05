Libya

Agreement reached to refer the wife’s and children’s grants to the banks this week

The Libyan Central Bank's Banking and Monetary Supervision Department reached an agreement to release the children and wife's grant this week

BY Libyan Express

The meeting was devoted to the development of the appropriate mechanism for the disbursement of the grant to its recipients, including the rapid provision of liquidity to banks. [Photo: MoF]
The Libyan Central Bank’s Banking and Monetary Supervision Department looked at ways to make the wife’s and children’s grants available to all eligible people this week.

Several heads of divisions of the CBL, directors of commercial banks, and the head of the Wife and Children’s Grant Project met with the Ministry of Social Affairs’ Supervisor and decided that the grant would be transferred to banks this week.

The Ministry of Social Affairs, for its part, has transferred the financial transfers of the grant to the Central Bank of Libya in order to complete its proceedings and deposit the amounts to the recipients with commercial banks.

Minister Wafa Al-Kilani announced that these funds will be deposited in citizens’ accounts as soon as this week, adding that work is continuing in tandem with the payment of the grant to the remaining branches as quickly as possible.

