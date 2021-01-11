Aguila Saleh: We do not beg or take orders from anyone

Speaker of Tobruk based House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh outright rejected reports in the media that he had sent an envoy to Turkey.

In an interview with Al Arabiya TV, Saleh stated that the Parliament does not receive orders from anyone regardless of their international status. “We do not beg or receive orders from Turkey or any other country.”

“We categorically deny our contact with Turkey through our special envoy,” he added, emphasising that he would be open to communicating with other countries to resolve the Libyan crisis under the condition it does not compromise Libya’s sovereignty and national unity.

“We are working for the stability of our country and all our actions are transparent to the Libyan people,” He said, stressing that the national security of Libya and the best interest of its people are his top priority.

The comments regarding Turkey receiving a Libyan envoy on behalf of Aguila Saleh and Libya’s eastern side government were first made December by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.