Libya

Aguila Saleh: We do not beg or take orders from anyone

Speaker for Tobruk based HoR asserts that he is only open to communicating with international powers if it does not jeopardize Libyan independence

BY Libyan Express

Aguila Saleh confirms that he does not receive orders from Turkey or anyone. [Photo: REUTERS]
Speaker of Tobruk based House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh outright rejected reports in the media that he had sent an envoy to Turkey.

In an interview with Al Arabiya TV, Saleh stated that the Parliament does not receive orders from anyone regardless of their international status. “We do not beg or receive orders from Turkey or any other country.”

“We categorically deny our contact with Turkey through our special envoy,” he added, emphasising that he would be open to communicating with other countries to resolve the Libyan crisis under the condition it does not compromise Libya’s sovereignty and national unity.

“We are working for the stability of our country and all our actions are transparent to the Libyan people,” He said, stressing that the national security of Libya and the best interest of its people are his top priority.

The comments regarding Turkey receiving a Libyan envoy on behalf of Aguila Saleh and Libya’s eastern side government were first made December by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Al-Namroush meets with Akar to expand cooperation between Turkey and Libya

Libya

Millions of Libyan historical documents at risk

Libya

Serraj in Ankara for an extended security meeting

Libya

Tunisia pushes for protection of Libya’s fragile truce

Submit a Correction

For: Aguila Saleh: We do not beg or take orders from anyone

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.