Libya

Airstrikes target terrorist cells in civilian areas of Ubari

The airstrike is suspected to have been the work of AFRICOM targeting terrorist in Libya

BY Libyan Express

No civilian casualties have been reported as a result of the strike.[Photo: Internet]
In the early hours of the morning this Sunday, at least four airstrikes of unknown origins targeted the city of Ubari.

According to a local official who chose to remain anonymous as he is not permitted to speak to the media, the struck occurred at 4 AM in the morning and targeted various points close to the city centre.

Neither the outgoing Government of National Accords or Libya’s newly confirmed Government of National Unity have commented on the airstrikes.

The anonymous source, however, speculated that the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) is likely to be behind the strikes since it had carried out similar attacks in the city in the past.

In 2018, at least two airstrikes had been carried out by AFRICOM targeting and killing 13 terrorist cells in the city.

According to local sources, no civilians casualties had occurred during the attacks.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Haftar forces withdraw after violating ceasefire agreement

Libya

Haftar forces violate ceasefire agreement

Libya

AFRICOM confirms to Libya’s Defense Minister support for counterterrorism…

Libya

US says Russia and Wagner Group mercenaries getting in the way of Libya ceasefire

Submit a Correction

For: Airstrikes target terrorist cells in civilian areas of Ubari

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.