Airstrikes target terrorist cells in civilian areas of Ubari
The airstrike is suspected to have been the work of AFRICOM targeting terrorist in Libya
In the early hours of the morning this Sunday, at least four airstrikes of unknown origins targeted the city of Ubari.
According to a local official who chose to remain anonymous as he is not permitted to speak to the media, the struck occurred at 4 AM in the morning and targeted various points close to the city centre.
Neither the outgoing Government of National Accords or Libya’s newly confirmed Government of National Unity have commented on the airstrikes.
The anonymous source, however, speculated that the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) is likely to be behind the strikes since it had carried out similar attacks in the city in the past.
In 2018, at least two airstrikes had been carried out by AFRICOM targeting and killing 13 terrorist cells in the city.
According to local sources, no civilians casualties had occurred during the attacks.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
- Airstrikes target terrorist cells in civilian areas of Ubari - March 16, 2021
- Libya’s Beauty Expo kicks off today in Tripoli - March 16, 2021
- Government of National Unity take their oath of office before parliament - March 15, 2021