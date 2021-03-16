Airstrikes target terrorist cells in civilian areas of Ubari

In the early hours of the morning this Sunday, at least four airstrikes of unknown origins targeted the city of Ubari.

According to a local official who chose to remain anonymous as he is not permitted to speak to the media, the struck occurred at 4 AM in the morning and targeted various points close to the city centre.

Neither the outgoing Government of National Accords or Libya’s newly confirmed Government of National Unity have commented on the airstrikes.

The anonymous source, however, speculated that the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) is likely to be behind the strikes since it had carried out similar attacks in the city in the past.

In 2018, at least two airstrikes had been carried out by AFRICOM targeting and killing 13 terrorist cells in the city.

According to local sources, no civilians casualties had occurred during the attacks.