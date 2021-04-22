Aisha Gaddafi’s name withdrawn from the European Union sanctions list

The European Court of Justice has mandated that the name of Aisha Gaddafi, the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi’s daughter, be removed from the list of subjects of EU sanctions imposed in 2011.

The Court reasoned in its decision that Aisha Gaddafi was no longer a threat to regional international peace and stability.

The claimant, Aisha Gaddafi, had not been a resident of Libya for years, according to the Court, and her file indicated no interest in Libyan politics.

The Court claimed in its decision that Gaddafi lived in the Sultanate of Oman, where her authorities allowed her to stay as long as she did not participate in any political activity.

The Court claimed in its decision that Gaddafi lived in the Sultanate of Oman, where her authorities allowed her to stay as long as she did not participate in any political activity.

Aisha Gaddafi was added to the EU’s blacklist in February 2011 following the Revolution that overthrew her father’s regime and killed him.