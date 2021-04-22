Libya

Aisha Gaddafi’s name withdrawn from the European Union sanctions list

Daughter to former head of Libyan regime has EU sanctions lifted a decade after the death of her father and overthrowing of Libya's previous government

BY Libyan Express

The court has stated that Aisha no longer poses a threat to regional or international peace. [Photo: Internet]
The European Court of Justice has mandated that the name of Aisha Gaddafi, the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi’s daughter, be removed from the list of subjects of EU sanctions imposed in 2011.

The Court reasoned in its decision that Aisha Gaddafi was no longer a threat to regional international peace and stability.
The claimant, Aisha Gaddafi, had not been a resident of Libya for years, according to the Court, and her file indicated no interest in Libyan politics.

The Court claimed in its decision that Gaddafi lived in the Sultanate of Oman, where her authorities allowed her to stay as long as she did not participate in any political activity.

The Court claimed in its decision that Gaddafi lived in the Sultanate of Oman, where her authorities allowed her to stay as long as she did not participate in any political activity.

Aisha Gaddafi was added to the EU’s blacklist in February 2011 following the Revolution that overthrew her father’s regime and killed him.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
Azara Media Azara Media
You might also like
Libya

The EU will issue sanctions against anyone obstructing Libya’s path of progress

Libya

Biden extends Libya’s state of emergency for another year

Libya

Biden extends sanctions on Gaddafi family

Libya

EU delegation: Coming weeks will be critical for Libya

Submit a Correction

For: Aisha Gaddafi’s name withdrawn from the European Union sanctions list

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.