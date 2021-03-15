The EU will issue sanctions against anyone obstructing Libya’s path of progress

Diplomats from the European Union have issued a statement announcing that the EU will seek to impose sanctions against anyone that obstructs Libya’s political process.

The statement detailed that the EU will seek to issue sanctions through the union and through the United Nations to ensure the safety of the fragile yet invaluable path to progress and stability Libya is on.

The EU also welcomed the confirmation of Libya’s new government of national united and expressed its hope that Libya’s new authority will tackle the monumental task of conducting national elections in December.

The statement also confirmed that the EU looks forward to working with a unified Libya that works to meet the needs of its people, especially in the current state of a worldwide pandemic.

The EU concluded by expressing its strong support for the work of the 5+5 joint military committee and stressed the importance of the JMC carrying out their full duties, specifically the removal of all mercenary forces from Libya in keeping with the ceasefire agreement signed last year.

The EU joins the US, the UK, Russia, the African Union, United Nations and other international powers in welcoming Libya’s government of national unity and vowing to work with it to support Libya’s democratic process.

Prime Minister Debaiba, his cabinet and members of the presidential council are set to take their oath of office later today in Tobruk.