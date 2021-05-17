Al-Ghouil confirms unification of the Central Bank as an important and Imminent step

The Minister of State for Economic Affairs of the Government of National Unity, Salama Al – Ghouil, has confirmed that the unification of the Central Bank will soon be taken as an urgent and important step for the Libyan economy.

“Security issues impede improved trade within Libya and the consolidation of banks because of the closure of roads, the liquidity problem will be resolved by addressing security crises, the oil sector is improving significantly, and production and export processes are working well,” Al-Ghouel said in press statements.

The Minister of State for Economic Affairs said: “The main economic issues we face are how to consolidate revenues and expenditures, as well as how to reduce public debt.”