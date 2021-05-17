Libya

Al-Ghouil confirms unification of the Central Bank as an important and Imminent step

he Minister of State for Economic Affairs of the Government of National Unity that full unification of Libya's Central Bank will take place soon

BY Libyan Express

The Minister confirmed that despite present challenges, Libya’s economy is recovering steadily. [Photo: Social Media]
The Minister of State for Economic Affairs of the Government of National Unity, Salama Al – Ghouil, has confirmed that the unification of the Central Bank will soon be taken as an urgent and important step for the Libyan economy.

“Security issues impede improved trade within Libya and the consolidation of banks because of the closure of roads, the liquidity problem will be resolved by addressing security crises, the oil sector is improving significantly, and production and export processes are working well,” Al-Ghouel said in press statements.

The Minister of State for Economic Affairs said: “The main economic issues we face are how to consolidate revenues and expenditures, as well as how to reduce public debt.”

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
Azara Media Azara Media
You might also like
Libya

Al-Zanati: I recieved the Ministry of Health in ‘near-catastrophic”state

Libya

Bensouda submits the International Criminal Report on Libya to the Security Council

Libya

Report reveals new details of the Manchester Arena bombing

Libya

Delegation of the European Union to Libya set to reopen today in Tripoli

Submit a Correction

For: Al-Ghouil confirms unification of the Central Bank as an important and Imminent step

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.