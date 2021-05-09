Al-Hariga Port: One Million barrels of crude oil shipped

The State Company for Towing, Rescue and Maritime Services announced the sailing of the Petalidi tanker from the docks of the Arabian Gulf Company in the port of Al-Hariga.

In a statement, AGOC reported that the Petalidi tanker came to ship 1 million barrels of crude oil, following the provision of maritime services by the Seven Rescue locomotive, Two Guide boat and Five Guide boat.

Earlier, the company had announced that the Ramford oil tanker had sailed on the Arabian Gulf Company’s docks at Al-Hariga Oil Port after it shipped 650,000 barrels of crude oil.

Al-Hariga port was recently put under a state of force majeure by the National Oil Corporation (NOC) due to the refusal of the Central Bank of Libya to liquidate the oil sector budget for months on end, which has exacerbated the indebtedness of some companies, primarily Arabian Gulf Company, which has lost the capacity to meet its financial and technical obligations and forced it to reduce the country’s crude oil production by about 280,000 barrels per day.

Shortly after, the Government of National Unity agreed to allocate 1 billion dinars ($225 million) as part of an agreement to end the force majeure it had declared Hariga to resume oil exports for the benefit of Libya’s economy and the continued success of the oil sector, the country’s primary source of income.