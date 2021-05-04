Al-Kabir meets with Charge d’Affairs of British Embassy in Tripoli

Sadiq Al-Kabir, Governor of the Central Bank of Libya (CBL), met with Kate English, Charge d’Affaires of the British Embassy in Libya, and her delegation at the CBL headquarters in Tripoli.

Kate English, the British Embassy’s Chargé d’affaires in Libya, expressed her country’s commitment to reinforce capacity-building cooperation between the Libyan Financial Intelligence Unit and its counterpart in the United Kingdom.

The two parties addressed many matters of mutual interest relating to financial and economic affairs, according to a press release provided by the CBL.

The meeting also discussed oil and electricity cooperation between the CBL and the Government of National Unity, as well as the response to the Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing vaccination campaigns in Libya.