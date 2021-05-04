Business

Al-Kabir meets with Charge d’Affairs of British Embassy in Tripoli

The meeting addressed several aspects of economic cooperation between the United Kingdom and Libya

BY Libyan Express

The meeting at the CBL headquarters also tackled  efforts being made to confront the Coronavirus pandemic. [Photo: CBL]
Sadiq Al-Kabir, Governor of the Central Bank of Libya (CBL), met with Kate English, Charge d’Affaires of the British Embassy in Libya, and her delegation at the CBL headquarters in Tripoli.

Kate English, the British Embassy’s Chargé d’affaires in Libya, expressed her country’s commitment to reinforce capacity-building cooperation between the Libyan Financial Intelligence Unit and its counterpart in the United Kingdom.

The two parties addressed many matters of mutual interest relating to financial and economic affairs, according to a press release provided by the CBL.

The meeting also discussed oil and electricity cooperation between the CBL and the Government of National Unity, as well as the response to the Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing vaccination campaigns in Libya.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
Azara Media Azara Media
You might also like
Libya

Italian Parliament calls on its government to contribute to the stabilization of…

Libya

Libya to be highlighted during the G7 Ministerial conference

Libya

Al-Menfi meets with Turkish officials to address bilateral ties and economic…

Libya

Ben Zair: December’s presidential election is a serious threat

Submit a Correction

For: Al-Kabir meets with Charge d’Affairs of British Embassy in Tripoli

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.