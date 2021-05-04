Libya

Al-Mangoush calls on Turkey to support in the expulsion of mercenaries from Libya

In a joint press conference with her Turkish counterpart, Libya's FM reiterates the importance of removing all foreign forces from Libya

BY Libyan Express

The UN on numerous occasions called for the departure of all foreign forces from Libya in keeping with the country’s ceasefire agreement. [Photo: MoFA]
Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Al-Mangoush urged Turkey to work with the Government of National Unity (GNU) in its goal to expel all foreign forces and mercenaries from the country in order to protect Libyan sovereignty.

In a joint press conference with her Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Al-Mangoush said, “We call on Turkey to cooperate with us regarding the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and the outcomes of the Berlin Conference.”

“We affirm our keenness to develop distinguished ties with Turkey in the interest of the two countries,” the Libyan FM said, praising Turkey’s role in supporting Libya’s healthcare sector during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Libyan FM and the UN Special Envoy to Libya, Jan Kubis recently met to discuss the issue of withdrawing foreign forces from Libya, with both parties stressing the importance of protecting Libya’s sovereignty in line with UN Security Council Resolutions 2570 and 2571, as well as the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement.

Al-Mangoush emphasized the importance of a well-defined strategy and timeline for the withdrawal of foreign powers, as well as the importance of a strong DDR program to bring all arms under state control.

The continued presence of foreign mercenaries in Libya is a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement signed late last year that stipulated that all foreign forces infringing on Libyan sovereignty must leave within 90 days.

The UN recently estimated that at least 20,000 foreign troops deployed in Libya acting outside the law and obstructing the path to peace and stability.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
Azara Media Azara Media
You might also like
Libya

Presidential Council receives a high-level Turkish delegation headed by the Foreign…

Libya

More than 600 migrants have drowned attempting to cross to Europe in 2021

Libya

Haftar authorizes the release of 193 prisoners from Garnada prison before Eid Al-Fitr

Libya

Horrific murder shocks Libya during the holy days of Ramadan

Submit a Correction

For: Al-Mangoush calls on Turkey to support in the expulsion of mercenaries from Libya

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.