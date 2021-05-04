Al-Mangoush calls on Turkey to support in the expulsion of mercenaries from Libya

Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Al-Mangoush urged Turkey to work with the Government of National Unity (GNU) in its goal to expel all foreign forces and mercenaries from the country in order to protect Libyan sovereignty.

In a joint press conference with her Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Al-Mangoush said, “We call on Turkey to cooperate with us regarding the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and the outcomes of the Berlin Conference.”

“We affirm our keenness to develop distinguished ties with Turkey in the interest of the two countries,” the Libyan FM said, praising Turkey’s role in supporting Libya’s healthcare sector during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Libyan FM and the UN Special Envoy to Libya, Jan Kubis recently met to discuss the issue of withdrawing foreign forces from Libya, with both parties stressing the importance of protecting Libya’s sovereignty in line with UN Security Council Resolutions 2570 and 2571, as well as the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement.

Al-Mangoush emphasized the importance of a well-defined strategy and timeline for the withdrawal of foreign powers, as well as the importance of a strong DDR program to bring all arms under state control.

The continued presence of foreign mercenaries in Libya is a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement signed late last year that stipulated that all foreign forces infringing on Libyan sovereignty must leave within 90 days.

The UN recently estimated that at least 20,000 foreign troops deployed in Libya acting outside the law and obstructing the path to peace and stability.