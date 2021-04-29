Libya

Al-Mangoush demands that all foreign forces & mercenaries withdraw from Libya

GNU's Minister of Foreign Affairs met with the UN Special Envoy to Libya where they discussed the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and the urgent need to remove all foreign forces from Libya

Since her appointment as Libya’s FM, Dr Mangoush has had a clear and strong stance on the removal of all foreign forces from Libya as soon as possible. [Photo: UNSMIL]
Jan Kubis, Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), met with Najla Al-Mangoush, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Government of National Unity.

Both parties emphasized the importance of upholding Libya’s sovereignty in accordance with UN Security Council Resolutions 2570 and 2571, as well as the complete enforcement of the ceasefire deal, including the immediate withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries, as demanded by the UN Security Council.

The Libyan FM emphasized the importance of a well-defined plan and timetable for the withdrawal of foreign forces, she also went on to explain why the country needs a robust DDR program to get all weapons under state control.

The Special Envoy and Foreign Minister came to an agreement to improve UN-Libyan cooperation by promoting humanitarian assistance to illegal migrants and refugees, as well as their voluntary repatriation and resettlement, and the work of UN Agencies Funds and Programs to provide better humanitarian and development assistance to Libyans.

