Al-Mangoush & Egyptian counterpart discuss outcomes of the Libyan dialogue

Libya's Minister of Foreign Affairs accepts an invitation to visit Egypt and conducts a telephone meeting her Egyptian counterpart to discuss the latest developments in the region

BY Libyan Express

Al-Mangoush is expected to visit Egypt at the earliest opportunity in the coming period. [Photo: Formiche]
Libyan Foreign Minister Najla al-Mangoush spoke by phone with her Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry this week ahead of her planned visit to Egypt to address efforts to enforce the outcomes of Libya’s political dialogue.

The high-ranking diplomats discussed ways to improve ties between Cairo and Tripoli, according to an Egyptian Foreign Ministry announcement, and exchanged views on current events in Libya.

The talks have covered attempts to put all of the Libyan political dialogue’s results into action, according to the statement.

The Egyptian Minister for Foreign Affairs also invited his Libyan counterpart to visit Egypt at the earliest opportunity, in the context of continued consultation and coordination on the consolidation of stability in Libya, in the light of the extended historical relations between the two countries.

Al-Mangoush accepted Shoukry’s invitation to visit Egypt, according to the statement, but did not specify a date.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli, along with 11 ministers, paid a visit to Tripoli last week, the official visit marks the highest-ranking delegation to visit Libya in ten years.

