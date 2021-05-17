Al-Mangoush demands an end to Israeli violence against Palestinians

Najla Al-Mangoush, the Government of National Unity’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, stressed Libya’s stance “to condemn the brute occupying forces’ aggression against the Palestinian people, using internationally forbidden weapons for the mass destruction of towers and residential buildings above the heads of their inhabitants.”

The Minister called on the international community to shoulder its obligations and act urgently to stop the “blatant violence” against the Palestinian people at the virtual extraordinary open-ended meeting of the Executive Committee at the level of Ministers for Foreign Affairs of the member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

“The occupation authorities have not stopped their criminal actions by breaking into the Al-Aqsa Mosque aisles, preventing unarmed worshippers from practicing their religion, and continuing practices of forced displacement of Palestinian families from the Holy City of Jerusalem in flagrant violation of international law and the most basic principles of human rights,” The Minister stated, ” All of this is happening before the sight of the international community. ”

She asked: “How long is this silence? Is it appropriate that we, as a nation, and humanity as a whole, stand idly by as our peoples call on us to act today to save the Palestinian people from genocide and all-encompassing war crimes?”

“Effective steps and immediate action must be taken within the international framework to call for an urgent and emergency meeting of the United Nations General Assembly to make our States heard by the Security Council, especially its permanent members, in order for them to assume their legal and moral obligations to take the definitive decision on what is happening,” Al-Mangoush added.