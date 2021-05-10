Al-Mangoush: Libya will not be a border guard for Europe

Najla Al-Mangoush, Minister of Foreign Affairs for the Government of National Unity, urged neighboring countries to develop regional structures to tackle smuggling, migration, and human trafficking as soon as possible.

During her visit to the Qatarun municipality and the Al-Tom border crossing with Niger, the Minister said that she will make bilateral visits to countries of origin in the coming months to encourage bilateral agreements to return their people with dignity, and that she would send a bill to the House of Representatives emphasizing punishments for smugglers and traffickers.

She also reiterated her call for neighboring countries to detain their citizens, and she emphasized the importance of foreign troops, Wagner mercenaries, Janjaweed forces, and Syrians leaving all areas of Libya as soon as possible, according to a time schedule drawn up by the 5 + 5 Joint Military Commission under UN oversight and in compliance with relevant Security Council resolutions.

Libya will not serve as a border guard for Europe, nor could it serve as a route of misery and oppression for Africans, according to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, who called on European countries to fulfill their obligations and release nearly half a billion dollars set aside to secure Europe’s borders.