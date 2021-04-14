Libya

Al-Menfi arrives in Greece for his first official visit

Head of Libya's Presidential Council arrives in Greece today for his first official visit

BY Libyan Express

The visit is expected to address a number of issues of common interests for both governments. [Photo: PC]
The President of the Presidential Council, Dr Mohamed Al-Menfi, arrived in the Greek capital, Athens, today, on an official visit that will begin with the meeting of President Ekaterini Sakilaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsutaki.

According to the Council’s information office, the meetings will address a number of files and issues of common interest.

A source responsible for the Libyan Presidential Council, who preferred not to be named in statements to Russia’s Sputnik agency on Sunday, stated that the visit for Menfi was at the official invitation and that he would explore with the Greek side “ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.”

This is the first visit of the President of the Libyan Presidential Council after he left Greece at the end of 2019 when he was Ambassador of Libya there on the background of Athens’s objection to the signing by the Government of National Accor’s Memorandum of Understanding for the demarcation of the maritime border with Turkey near the Greek island of Crete.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis paid an official visit last week to the capital, Tripoli, during which he held discussions with the Presidential Council and the Government of National Unity.

