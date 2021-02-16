Libya

Al-Menfi arrives in Tripoli for the first time since the election

Newly elected Head of the Presidency Council arrives in Tripoli just a day short of the tenth anniversary of the Feb. 17th revolution

BY Libyan Express

The new head of Presidency Council arrives in Tripoli for the first time after visiting multiple Libyan cities.  [Photo: AFP]
Newly elected Head of the Presidency Council Mohamed Al-Menfi arrived in Tripoli today for the first time since he was elected by the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) in Geneva earlier this month.

Upon his arrival, he was received by one of his deputies, Abdalla Al-Lafi and newly elected Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Debaiba.

Members of outgoing Government of National Accord, high ranking officials and ministers were notably absent in welcoming the soon to be endorsed government.

It is noteworthy that a majority of current officials were preoccupied with preparations for celebrations to taking place in tripoli to mark the tenth anniversary of 17 Feb revolution.

Prime Minister Debaiba earlier today announced that he has begun the process of evaluating candidates for the formation of a new government.

The High Council of State (HCS) expressed its readiness to provide the necessary support for the newly established government to accomplish its goals and enact the will of the people by holding the national elections on their designated date of December 24.

