Libya

Al-Menfi looking at ways to make national reconciliation work and support young people

Head of the Presidential Council meets with Libyan National Authority of Chiefs to discuss reconciliation process and supporting youth in Libya

BY Libyan Express

The head of the Council addressed the urgency of supporting young people in Libya by funding their projects to help them meet their needs. [Photo: PC]
Mohamed Al-Manfi, the Head of the Presidential Council, met with representatives of the Libyan National Authority of Chiefs to discuss how to help the Presidential Council’s efforts to achieve national reconciliation successfully.

According to his media office, Al-Menfi stressed the efforts of the Presidential Council to provide assistance in order to ensure the success of the national reconciliation process, to draw on the expertise of the Commission, to deal with various Governments and to inform them of the overall problems involved in the country, in a meeting with members of the Commission in Tobruk.

Al-Menfi also emphasized the importance of young people’s participation in the reconciliation process during his meeting with a delegation of youth from the Abaydaht tribe, and addressed ways to help them and their needs, as well as the urgency of launching short- and medium-term projects.

