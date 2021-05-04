Libya

Al-Menfi meets with Turkish officials to address bilateral ties and economic cooperation

Head of Libya's presidential council meets with Turkey's high ranking delegation to discuss cooperation on several aspects

The Turkish delegation’s visit is a part of the effort to strengthen relations and increase cooperation between the two countries. [Photo: PC]
The Head of the Presidential Council, Mohamed Al-Manfi, met with the Turkish Foreign Minister and Turkish Defense Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Hulusi Akar and their accompanying delegation.

According to the Information Office of the Head of the Council, the parties discussed bilateral relations, the strengthening of economic cooperation between the two countries, as well as the challenges of the transition and ways to overcome them.

Turkey’s delegation arrived yesterday led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and included Turkish Defense Minister, the Chief of General Staff, Gen. Yasar Guler with National Intelligence Chief, Hakan Fidan, and the deputy head of Justice and Development Party (AKP) Efkan Ala.

The delegation was received by deputy heads of the presidential council Musa Al-Koni and Abdullah al-Lafi as well as Libya’s Minister of Foreign affairs Najla al-Mangoush.

Turkey’s Foreign Minister praised the Government of National Unity (GNU) for the impressive security growth in Tripoli’s capital.

Cavusoglu also added that his government will continue to help and cooperate with the GNU until Libya achieves full security and stability and all of its institutions are unified.

