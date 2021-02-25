Al-Menfi pledges to deliver Covid vaccines to Libya as fast as possible

Newly instated Head of the Presidential Council Mohamed Al-Menfi in a meeting with his deputies and new Prime Minister Debaiba addressed the urgency of delivering the Covid-19 vaccines to the Libyan people as soon as possible.

According to the Council’s media office, Al-Menfi stressed the importance of providing the vaccine for public health workers and those who are most susceptible to the virus.

It also added that he discussed the mechanisms needed for the safe delivery of the vaccine, necessary arrangements and the difficulties facing the Coronvairus committee to deliver it by the deadline it designated next month.

The head of the council and members of the new government also discussed the acute shortages facing isolation centres in term of staff and equipment and ways to resolve the issue.

Libya’s Coronavirus cases this week crossed the grim threshold of over 130,00 thousand cases, with over 11 thousand active cases and 117,991 recovered. The death toll for the country remains relatively low at 2,151 covid-19 related deaths.