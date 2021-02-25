Libya

Al-Menfi pledges to deliver Covid vaccines to Libya as fast as possible

In a meeting with members of his Presidential Council, Al-Menfi addressed the urgently growing need for vaccinations in Libya and ways to provide them to the public as soon as possible

BY Libyan Express

Members of the council discussed the arrangements necessary for the delivery of Covid vaccination to the Libyan people. [Photo: PC]
Newly instated Head of the Presidential Council Mohamed Al-Menfi in a meeting with his deputies and new Prime Minister Debaiba addressed the urgency of delivering the Covid-19 vaccines to the Libyan people as soon as possible.

According to the Council’s media office, Al-Menfi stressed the importance of providing the vaccine for public health workers and those who are most susceptible to the virus.

It also added that he discussed the mechanisms needed for the safe delivery of the vaccine, necessary arrangements and the difficulties facing the Coronvairus committee to deliver it by the deadline it designated next month.

The head of the council and members of the new government also discussed the acute shortages facing isolation centres in term of staff and equipment and ways to resolve the issue.

Libya’s Coronavirus cases this week crossed the grim threshold of over 130,00 thousand cases, with over 11 thousand active cases and 117,991 recovered. The death toll for the country remains relatively low at 2,151 covid-19 related deaths.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

84 parliament members announce unconditional support for the new government

Libya

NCDC announces discovery of new Covid-19 variant in Libya

Libya

Sirte passes security check by JMC to hold the vote of confidence

Libya

Al-Menfi arrives in Tripoli for the first time since the election

Submit a Correction

For: Al-Menfi pledges to deliver Covid vaccines to Libya as fast as possible

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.