Al-Menfi pledges to deliver Covid vaccines to Libya as fast as possible
In a meeting with members of his Presidential Council, Al-Menfi addressed the urgently growing need for vaccinations in Libya and ways to provide them to the public as soon as possible
Newly instated Head of the Presidential Council Mohamed Al-Menfi in a meeting with his deputies and new Prime Minister Debaiba addressed the urgency of delivering the Covid-19 vaccines to the Libyan people as soon as possible.
According to the Council’s media office, Al-Menfi stressed the importance of providing the vaccine for public health workers and those who are most susceptible to the virus.
It also added that he discussed the mechanisms needed for the safe delivery of the vaccine, necessary arrangements and the difficulties facing the Coronvairus committee to deliver it by the deadline it designated next month.
The head of the council and members of the new government also discussed the acute shortages facing isolation centres in term of staff and equipment and ways to resolve the issue.
Libya’s Coronavirus cases this week crossed the grim threshold of over 130,00 thousand cases, with over 11 thousand active cases and 117,991 recovered. The death toll for the country remains relatively low at 2,151 covid-19 related deaths.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
- 84 parliament members announce unconditional support for the new government - February 25, 2021
- NCDC announces discovery of new Covid-19 variant in Libya - February 25, 2021
- Bashagha denies allegations of a fabricated assassination attempt - February 25, 2021