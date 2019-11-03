Al-Mishri discusses parliamentary work with President of Inter-Parliamentary Union

By Libyan Express

Head of HCS holds meeting with foreign parliamentary officials. [Photo: HCS]
The Head of High Council of State Khalid Al-Mishri met with the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Gabriela Cuevas Barron, and the President of the Parliament of Latin America, Jorge Pizarro Soto on Friday.

The meeting discussed Libya’s role in international unions and its representation in the international community so it can take up its rights to speak on global issues.

Related Posts

UK pledges 2 million pounds for capacity building of Libyan journalists

Italy-Libya MoU to curb illegal immigration flow renewed

The meeting also discussed the political process in Libya and the impact of the war on Tripoli on it, shedding light on the kidnapping of House of Representatives’ member Siham Sergiwa whose fate is still unknown.

The officials agreed on more cooperation in different fields in the parliamentary domain with Libya.

Have your say. Give us your feedback.
Sign up for our Newsletter.

You might also like
Lifestyle

UK pledges 2 million pounds for capacity building of Libyan journalists

Libya

Italy-Libya MoU to curb illegal immigration flow renewed

Libya

Libya’s Presidential Council urges Security Council to sanction countries…

Business

Malta seized Russia-printed banknotes en route to Haftar’s forces in eastern…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept