Al-Mishri discusses parliamentary work with President of Inter-Parliamentary Union

The Head of High Council of State Khalid Al-Mishri met with the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Gabriela Cuevas Barron, and the President of the Parliament of Latin America, Jorge Pizarro Soto on Friday.

The meeting discussed Libya’s role in international unions and its representation in the international community so it can take up its rights to speak on global issues.

The meeting also discussed the political process in Libya and the impact of the war on Tripoli on it, shedding light on the kidnapping of House of Representatives’ member Siham Sergiwa whose fate is still unknown.

The officials agreed on more cooperation in different fields in the parliamentary domain with Libya.