Al-Mishri: Expelling Libyan ambassador by Greece is diplomatic bullying

The Head of the Libyan High Council of State Khalid Al-Mishri said on his Twitter account that the decision by Greece to expel Libya’s ambassador from Athens over the MoU in maritime cooperation signed with Turkey was “diplomatic bullying”.

Likewise, Libyan Foreign Minister Mohammed Sayala said expelling the Libyan ambassador was unacceptable, telling Libya Al-Ahrar TV that Greece didn’t have diplomatic representation in Libya and if it did, his government would expel their ambassador too.

Sayala said Greece prolonged the demarcation of maritime boundaries with Libya since 2004, adding that Greece can resort to international justice if it wants to lodge an opposition to the MoU between Government of National Accord and Turkey.

On Friday, Greek authorities gave the Libyan ambassador to Athens 72 hours to leave as he failed to provide them with a copy of the MoU signed with Turkey.