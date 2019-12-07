Al-Mishri says Libya’s GNA filing evidence of Russian mercenaries’ presence near Tripoli

The Head of the Libyan High Council of State (HCS) Khalid Al-Mishri has revealed that the Government of National Accord (GNA) is collecting evidence about the involvement of Russian mercenaries in Khalifa Haftar’s offensive against Tripoli.

“The GNA has documented between 600 to 800 Russian fighters in Libya and is collecting their names in a list to present to the Russian government,” Al-Mishri told The Associated Press.

He said the GNA top officials would visit Russia after collecting all evidence in order to present it to the authorities and see what they say.”

Al-Mishri also indicated that flights data collected by the GNA authorities showed the names of Russian mercenaries and the dates they are moving from Syria to Egypt and then to Jordan before heading to Benghazi in eastern Libya.