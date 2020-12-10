Al-Mismari: Libya is at war with Turkey

The spokesman for Khalifa Haftar’s forces, Ahmed Al-Mismari has said that Libya is at war with Turkey and that tensions have been exacerbated by the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Al-Masmari pointed out in an interview with Sky News Arabic network that the Turkish ship, intercepted by the Libyan National Army, last Monday, entered a prohibited military zone.

Al-Mismari said: “Since 2016, we have prevented even Libyan fishing boats from entering the Libyan military zone, and it is forbidden to enter any sea vessel to this area, but we were surprised that the Turkish ship entered this area, without the coordination or knowledge of the Libyan coast guard.”

The spokesperson stated that ship would have been detained regardless of carrying banned substances or weaponry as it entered a prohibited military zone.

Al-Masmari also pointed out that the Turkish president never stopped transferring weapons to Libya, and that his country is in a state of true war with Turkey. He added: “We and Turkey are in a state of war, we have entered into a confrontation on the ground, and we did not stop the war, but we stopped the fire, in respect of the international efforts, and in respect of the Libyan desires to reach an agreement, but what we see from Turkey is the opposite of that.”

Turkey strongly condemned the seizure of its cargo ship by Haftar forces, demanding the vessel be released to continue its journey of delivering medicine and threatened “grave consequences” to those who obstruct their interests in Libya and that they will become legitimate targets.