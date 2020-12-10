Libya

Al-Mismari: Libya is at war with Turkey

Haftar Spokesperson claims Turkey has no interest in peace in Libya

BY Libyan Express

Erdogan has never stopped transferring weapons to Libya says Haftar spokesperson [Photo: Internet]
The spokesman for Khalifa Haftar’s forces, Ahmed Al-Mismari has said that Libya is at war with Turkey and that tensions have been exacerbated by the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Al-Masmari pointed out in an interview with Sky News Arabic network that the Turkish ship, intercepted by the Libyan National Army, last Monday, entered a prohibited military zone.

Al-Mismari said: “Since 2016, we have prevented even Libyan fishing boats from entering the Libyan military zone, and it is forbidden to enter any sea vessel to this area, but we were surprised that the Turkish ship entered this area, without the coordination or knowledge of the Libyan coast guard.”

The spokesperson stated that ship would have been detained regardless of carrying banned substances or weaponry as it entered a prohibited military zone.

Al-Masmari also pointed out that the Turkish president never stopped transferring weapons to Libya, and that his country is in a state of true war with Turkey. He added: “We and Turkey are in a state of war, we have entered into a confrontation on the ground, and we did not stop the war, but we stopped the fire, in respect of the international efforts, and in respect of the Libyan desires to reach an agreement, but what we see from Turkey is the opposite of that.”

Turkey strongly condemned the seizure of its cargo ship by Haftar forces, demanding the vessel be released to continue its journey of delivering medicine and threatened “grave consequences” to those who obstruct their interests in Libya and that they will become legitimate targets.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Turkey: Targeting Turkish interests in Libya will have grave consequences

Libya

Maiteeq: Turkey is our most reliable alley

Libya

Erdogan criticises GNA’s strategy with Europe

Libya

Haftar forces violate ceasefire agreement

Submit a Correction

For: Al-Mismari: Libya is at war with Turkey

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.