Al-Mismari: Turkish Presence is a direct threat to Libyan progress

The Spokesperson for Khalifa Haftar’s forces Major General Ahmed Al-Mismari reiterated that Turkish interference in Libyan affairs threatens any agreements between opposing parties in Libya.

He claimed that a large Turkish army remains on Libyan soil despite the 90-day deadline stipulated in the ceasefire agreement for the departure of all foreign forces having already expired.

He added that Turkey continues to ignore all new developments in Libya, calling on the international community to support the immediate removal of all foreign fighters from Libya, including the Turkish military.

In relevant news, The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that at least two flights meant to be carrying Syrian mercenaries out of Libya by way of Turkey have been cancelled.

The departure of mercenary forces from Libya has been a matter of international and regional interest, with an overwhelming call from most governments for the estimated 20,000 troops still deployed in Libya to abide by the ceasefire agreement and leave the country.