Al-Namroush hails Turkey’s role in reinforcing GNA military

The Defence Minister of the Government of National Accord yesterday welcomed his Turkish counterpart in an unexpected visit in Tripoli following blatant threats by Khalifa Haftar to force out Turkish forces from Libya.

In a press release, the Libyan defence minister hailed Turkey’s role in supporting the GNA military and affirmed agreed-upon plans to go ahead with commitments to continue training Libyan soldiers and officers.

“Our cooperation agreements include restructuring the Libyan Army’s cadres to raise their capabilities as per international standards.” Said Al-Namroush, adding that new training centres have been opened to continue improving on Libyan military and increasing its strength to face any future threats.

The visit by the Turkish defence minister, Turkey’s Chief of General Staff Yasar Guler and other high ranking military officials is considered a statement in response to field marshal Khalifa Haftar’s threats made just days prior, promising that his forces were ready and willing to force out Turkish forces from Libya if they do not leave of their own accord.

Turkey has been a primary supporter of the government of national accord against the offensive launched by Haftar Forces on the country’s capital, providing military advisors, weaponry and training, resulting in the defeat and expulsion of Hafter’s forces from the outskirts of the city in June of this year.