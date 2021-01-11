Al-Namroush meets with Akar to expand cooperation between Turkey and Libya

The Defence Minister of Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA), Salah al-Din al-Namroush met with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar to address ways of expanding military cooperation between their respective governments.

During the meeting, the head of Turkish Defence reiterated Ankara’s call for the establishment of peace and stability in Libya, expressing that turkey fully supports the establishment of a democratic process and the United Nations’s efforts in the war-torn country.

Akar also added that Turkey’s military and security support of the Government of National Accord will continue uninterrupted.

“National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar met with Defense Minister of the Libyan Government of National Accord Salahuddin Al-Namroush in Istanbul. The visit was conducted within the framework of our ministry’s efforts to develop and strengthen bilateral cooperation,” the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

According to an official statement by the GNA, the meeting with the Turkish minister of defence is a part of efforts to enhance bilateral cooperation with turkey.

Al-Narmouish is one of the many senior GNA officials to have arrived in Turkey in recent days as a majority of the country’s leaders and military officials arrived in Ankara for what is expected to be a series of meetings to further expand on joint cooperation between turkey and UN-recognized Government of National Accord.

It is worth noting that the Turkish parliament recently passed a motion to extended Turkish troop deployment in Libya by a further 18 months.

Turkey has been the primary military and political backer of the government of national accord in defending the capitol against the offensive launched by Khalifa Haftar in bid to take control of the country.