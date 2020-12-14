Al-Namroush: We will withdraw from 5+5 commission if violations continue

The Government of National Accord’s Defence Minister Salah Al-Namroush reiterated his government’s intention to withdrew from the ceasefire agreement signed this October as well as the 5+5 joint military commission if violations from Haftar’s forces persist.

Last week Alnmrouish expressed his astonishment at the United Nation’s silence at the breach of the ceasefire agreement that occurred in Ubari when Hafter’s forces attempted to take a military base occupied by GNA forces.

The Minister also expressed doubts about the implementation of outcomes of UN-Sponsered Political Dialogue Forum in Tunis, specifically the elections set to take place in December of 2021.

The Defence Minister decisively warned that the forces of the Government of National Accord are fully equipped and prepared to go back into battle with Haftar’s forces should the ceasefire agreement prove to be ineffective.

Al-Namroush also said that while the GNA forces have respected the ceasefire agreement, Haftar’s forces have not shown the same intention of maintaining peace until a resolution is reached, calling General Khalifa Hafter a “war criminal who belongs in a prison” with no interest in a political solution or a peaceful outcome.