Al-Sarraj discusses path of economical stability for the country

Chairman of the Presidential Council of the National Accord Government, Fayez Al-Sarraj, held a meeting today morning in his office in the capital Tripoli with the Minister of Finance Faraj Boumtari, under-Secretary of the Ministry of Planning Mohammad Al-Zaidan and Rajab Khalil, Deputy Minister of the Economy.

During the meeting, the president expressed his satisfaction at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Libya after years of division in response to the public and urgent demand to unify the exchange rate, which is the cornerstone of the economic reforms announced by the president and approved in September 2018.

The GNA began the course of economic reform in October 2018, aimed at correcting and addressing the distortions in the nation’s economic situation, and taking the measures needed to address the implications of its implementation.

The meeting also dealt with the stages of building a roadmap for financial stability and the desired economic recovery, while ensuring the basic needs of the citizens are met, with priority being food, housing and medical security.

Alserraj concluded by affirming that it was time to put a road map for economic reform on solid ground that is based on action, emphasising that the unification of the exchange rate yesterday is a vital step in the path to progress.

Yesterday, the Central Bank of Libya announced that the board had come to a decision regarding the long-awaited reunification of the dollar exchange rate, which was set to 4.48 dinars, starting from January 3rd, 2021.