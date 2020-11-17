Al-Sarraj meets with UN Humanitarian Representative.
The meeting addressed urgent Humanitarian problems in Libya following the war.
The head of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez al-Sarraj welcomed Yacoub El Hillo, the UN Deputy Special Representative and Humanitarian Coordinator in Libya to Prime Minster’s office this morning.
According to sources, the meeting that took place addressed the collaboration between the Government of National Accord and the United Nations when it comes to the pressing matter of humanitarian issues in Libya. These matters included the over 400,000 people that were displaced during the violent war that took place in Tripoli this last year as well as the issue of illegal migration.
The meeting also addressed what was executed through the “Humanitarian response in Libya 2020” plan, which, in coordination with relevant government agencies, covers a number of vital areas such as health, education, water, and sanitation in a number of remote areas.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
- Libyan Prime Minister welcomes Pakistani ambassador. - November 17, 2020
- Al-Sarraj meets with UN Humanitarian Representative. - November 17, 2020
- GNA: Allocating funds for 2021 elections - November 17, 2020