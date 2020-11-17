Libya

Al-Sarraj meets with UN Humanitarian Representative.

The meeting addressed urgent Humanitarian problems in Libya following the war.

BY Libyan Express

Al-Sarraj meets with Yacoub El Hillo to discuss Libya’s humanitarian issues. [Photo; PC]
The head of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez al-Sarraj welcomed Yacoub El Hillo, the UN Deputy Special Representative and Humanitarian Coordinator in Libya to Prime Minster’s office this morning.

According to sources, the meeting that took place addressed the collaboration between the Government of National Accord and the United Nations when it comes to the pressing matter of humanitarian issues in Libya. These matters included the over 400,000 people that were displaced during the violent war that took place in Tripoli this last year as well as the issue of illegal migration.

The meeting also addressed what was executed through the “Humanitarian response in Libya 2020” plan, which, in coordination with relevant government agencies, covers a number of vital areas such as health, education, water, and sanitation in a number of remote areas.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Libyan Prime Minister welcomes Pakistani ambassador.

Libya

GNA: Allocating funds for 2021 elections

Libya

Dialogue forum to be extended to next week.

Libya

Libyans agree to form unified force safeguarding oil facilities

Submit a Correction

For: Al-Sarraj meets with UN Humanitarian Representative.

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.