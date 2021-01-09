Libya

Al-Serraj in Rome on an unannounced visit, discusses joint cooperation with his Italian counterpart

GNA in Italy for a second time in a month, meets with Italian Prime Minister to discuss common issues and recent updates

BY Libyan Express

Italian PM expresses his country’s investment in Libya’s recovery. [Photo: Internet]
Head of the Government of National Accord Fayez al-Sarraj arrived in Rome on an unexpected visit – for the second time in a month.

Al-Serraj met with the Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte during his brief visit, one which Italian media reports was meant to have been a formal trip.

According to sources, during the meeting, Conte welcomed the progress made in the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum and stressed the need of meeting the deadline set for the 2021 elections.

The Italian Primer also agreed with his Libyan counterpart on the need to overcome challenges Italian companies face in their return to Libya.

The meeting also addressed tackling the issue of illegal immigration and joint programs to target the rampant flood of migrants using Libya as a point of entry to Europe.

Conte reiterated Itay’s interest to develop cooperative relations with Libya and the need to achieve stability throughout the region.

On his end, Al-Serraj expressed his government’s appreciation for Italy’s support to Libya’s political path and achieving democratic stability, noting that the GNA has done everything it can to enable the Elections Committee to achieve their task within the designated deadline.

The GNA head also highlighted that the peace establishing process in Libya depends on putting an end to foreign interferences in Libyan affairs.

In December of 2020, Italy announced the restoration of diplomatic relations with Khalifa Haftar’s opposing government in exchange for the fishermen held in Benghazi.

The Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio stressed that despite the restoration of the relations with Haftar’s side, it will continue to recognize the Government of National Accord as the legitimate governing body of Libya.

Meanwhile, a delegation of GNA’s highest-ranking officials arrived in Turkey for what is being reported as an emergency security meeting aimed at resolving disputes within the GNA and its forces before their withdrawal from frontlines with Haftar’s forces.

