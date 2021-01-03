Al Serraj reinstates Saturday as a normal workday for the education sector

According to the media office of the Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord (GNA), Saturday will be considered a normal workday for Ministry of education workers effective immediately.

Taking into consideration the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the obstacles it has thrown into the previous academic year, the head of the GNA Fayez al-Serraj has decreed that Saturday be reclassified as a normal workday for students and teachers in the 2020-2021 school year.

In resolution 962 of 2020, according to the Ministry of Education, Al-al-Serraj also indicated that the Minister of Education in the GNA Mohamed Amari Zayed may appeal to some categories of employment.

The decision by the head of the presidential council takes effect immediately.