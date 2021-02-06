Al-Serraj welcomes results of LPDF vote for a new executive authority

Head of the presidential council for the Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez Al-Serraj extended his congratulations to the victors of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum vote in Geneva for a new temporary executive authority to lead the country before the elections in December.

“I congratulate those who have been chosen to assume responsibilities in the new Presidential Council and to head the National Unity Government” He stated, wishing his successors the best of luck in leading Libya towards peace and an establishing a democratic state.

The outgoing prime minister also called on them to undertake all the responsibilities that come with leadership and expressed his hope that they will work together in this difficult time to provide the right circulates to hold the elections as scheduled.

In a similar fashion, the losing candidates extended the same sentiments as the prime minister, including Prime Minister Fathi Bashaga, Defence Minister Alnumrousihs, Aguila Saleh, and others, wishing their now elected leaders success in the future endeavours and promising to work with them in the time leading to the elections.

The voting process in Geneva came to a run-off vote yesterday where members of the LPDF chose Mohamed Menfi as president, Musa Al-Koni and Abdullah Al Lafi his deputies and Abdul Hamid Debaiba as prime minister.