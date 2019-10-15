Al-Shater urges Al-Sirraj to send Haftar’s crimes to ICC, UN Sanctions Committee

The member of the High Council of State (HCS) Abdelrahman Al-Shater has commented on the airstrike by Khalifa Haftar’s forces on Fernaj neighborhood that killed three girls and injured their mother and sister among other civilians.

Al-Shater said on Twitter that the Head of the Presidential Council Fayez Al-Sirraj visited the location hit by the airstrike in Fernaj, but will he take the needed step of sending Haftar’s crimes to the UN Security Council’s Sanctions Committee for Libya as well as the International Criminal Court.

Al-Shater also wondered if Al-Sirraj would announce cutting relations with the United Arab Emirates as it is an accomplice of Haftar in attacks and in toppling over legitimacy in Libya.