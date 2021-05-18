Al-Sunni: Any changes to the HNEC will derail the path towards elections

Dr. Emad Al-Sayeh, the head of the High National Electoral Commission, said that any changes to the Commission’s board would throw off the preparations for the December 24 elections.

He told Al-Quds Al-Arabi that the legislation creating the Commission specified that the Council of the Commission was responsible for implementing plans, formulating policies, and coordinating the execution of electoral programs.

As the current Council has put all of those provisions into effect, any animosity against the Council will stymie the requirements’ continued enforcement.

Tahir Al-Sunni, Libya’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, announced that the HNEC had set a maximum date of 1 July for the start of the implementation of the 24 December 2021 elections, and warned that any delay would throw off the HNEC’s preparations and force a re-evaluation of the timetable established for that reason.

The Commission had obtained 50 million Libyan dinars from the former Government Government of National National Accord and is now waiting for the budget to be approved so that the Government of National Unity could finish the budget deficit set aside for the end-of-year elections.

They wanted to be sure that the soon-to-be-enacted legislation took into account the current security situation and discussed contentious problems that could lead to conflict and a disruption of the democratic process.