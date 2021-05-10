Al-Sunni: The Sanctions Committee examines compliance with its resolutions on Libya

The Sanctions Committee and the Panel of Experts are holding their fourth meeting, with Libyan participation, to discuss the enforcement of Security Council resolutions, according to Tahir Sunni, Libya’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

Sunni clarified in two tweets on his official Twitter account that the Sanctions Committee and the Panel of Experts are conducting an informal closed meeting on its agenda, chaired by India, to review the expert reports and the scope of the responsibility to enforce them, including the weapons embargo, asset freeze, and attempts to illegally export oil.

According to Sunni, the meeting in which Libya and all other states invested in Libyan affairs, as specified in the Committee on Sanctions report, as well as the League of Arab States and the African Union, will examine the procedures for preventing travel and freezing the assets of individuals on the sanctions list.