Al-Zanati: I recieved the Ministry of Health in ‘near-catastrophic”state

The Minister of Health for the Government of National Unity (GNU), Dr. Ali Al-Zanati, said that he had received the Ministry earlier this year in a “near – catastrophic” state, with the country in its fragmented state having had more than one Ministry and more than one Under-Secretary of State for Health.

Al – Zanati’s remarks were made at a greeting ceremony this week for Eid Al – Fitr, in the presence of the directors of departments and the staff of the cabinet.

The Minister made a statement stating, “We congratulate all those working in the cabinet of the Ministry of Health by the time of the Holy Eid Al-Fitr, all of us, every person is important in the effort to ensure the success of this Ministry.”

Al-Zanati commended the efforts of all in the Ministry and medical sector to improve the quality of medical services provided to citizens both inside and outside Tripoli, stressing the need to intensify all efforts in the Ministry and to give the health sector real guidance and vision to develop it further in Libya.