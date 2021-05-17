Libya

Al-Zanati: I recieved the Ministry of Health in ‘near-catastrophic”state

GNU's Minister of Health states that when appointed, the Ministry of Health was in a disastrous state

BY Libyan Express

The Minister commanded the efforts of everyone involved in ensuring the success of the Ministry and the country’s health sector. [Photo: MoH]
The Minister of Health for the Government of National Unity (GNU), Dr. Ali Al-Zanati, said that he had received the Ministry earlier this year in a “near – catastrophic” state, with the country in its fragmented state having had more than one Ministry and more than one Under-Secretary of State for Health.

Al – Zanati’s remarks were made at a greeting ceremony this week for Eid Al – Fitr, in the presence of the directors of departments and the staff of the cabinet.

The Minister made a statement stating, “We congratulate all those working in the cabinet of the Ministry of Health by the time of the Holy Eid Al-Fitr, all of us, every person is important in the effort to ensure the success of this Ministry.”

Al-Zanati commended the efforts of all in the Ministry and medical sector to improve the quality of medical services provided to citizens both inside and outside Tripoli, stressing the need to intensify all efforts in the Ministry and to give the health sector real guidance and vision to develop it further in Libya.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
Azara Media Azara Media
You might also like
Libya

Al-Ghouil confirms unification of the Central Bank as an important and Imminent step

Libya

Bensouda submits the International Criminal Report on Libya to the Security Council

Libya

Report reveals new details of the Manchester Arena bombing

Libya

Delegation of the European Union to Libya set to reopen today in Tripoli

Submit a Correction

For: Al-Zanati: I recieved the Ministry of Health in ‘near-catastrophic”state

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.