Algeria: Libya is a priority for the Peace and Security Council of the African union

Sabri Boutadoom, Algeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, spoke by phone with Najla Al-Mangoush, the Government of National Unity’s (GNU) Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, about ways to move Libya closer to peace and reconciliation.

According to the Algerian news agency, talks between him and Foreign Minister Najla Al-Mangoush centered on ways to encourage joint efforts to advance the direction of peace and reconciliation in Libya following Algeria’s assumption of the presidency of the African Union’s Peace and Security Council.

Algeria is chairing the African Union’s Peace and Security Council this month, and will collaborate with its colleagues in the Council to support Africa’s peace and security agenda as well as resolve the continent’s current challenges.

According to the Algerian news agency, this month’s presidency will be marked by important meetings on the Libyan and Mali situations.