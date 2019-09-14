Algeria urges for adherence to UN arms embargo in Libya

By Libyan Express

Ghassan Salame and Algerian Foreign Minister. [Photo: Internet]

Algeria has called for an immediate ceasefire in Libya, an inter-Libyan solution and an adherence to UN Security Council arms embargo on the country.

The remarks came in a meeting in Algeris between the Foreign Minister of Algeria Sabri Bugadom and the UN envoy to Libya Ghassan Salame on Friday.

Related Posts

Arab League’s envoy to Libya Salaheddine Jamali dies at age of 72

Notorious leader of Kanyant militia in Libya’s Tarhouna killed by GNA…

Salame hailed Algeria’s support for the UNSMIL work in Libya and for its support for the political process against military solutions.

“Military solution is Libya is a costly delusion. Libyan parties and foreign stakeholders should all back up a return to the political process under the auspices of the UN.

You might also like
Libya

Arab League’s envoy to Libya Salaheddine Jamali dies at age of 72

Libya

Notorious leader of Kanyant militia in Libya’s Tarhouna killed by GNA forces

Libya

Libya’s GNA Air Force destroys Haftar’s defenses at Al-Jufra airbase, 6…

Libya

Upon protest by Libya’s Foreign Ministry, Italy scraps fishing agreement with…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept