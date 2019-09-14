Algeria urges for adherence to UN arms embargo in Libya



Algeria has called for an immediate ceasefire in Libya, an inter-Libyan solution and an adherence to UN Security Council arms embargo on the country.

The remarks came in a meeting in Algeris between the Foreign Minister of Algeria Sabri Bugadom and the UN envoy to Libya Ghassan Salame on Friday.

Salame hailed Algeria’s support for the UNSMIL work in Libya and for its support for the political process against military solutions.

“Military solution is Libya is a costly delusion. Libyan parties and foreign stakeholders should all back up a return to the political process under the auspices of the UN.