Allocation of a 60 million dinar liquidity airplane to Saba Airport

Ministry of Labour and Rehabilitation announces the allocation of 60 million dinars to Sabha
Sixty million Libyan Dinars will be allocated to Sabha ahead of the Eid al-Fitr according to an announcement by the Ministry of Labour and Rehabilitation.
The Minister of Labour and Rehabilitation of the Government of National Unity, Ali El-Abed Al-Raza, and the Director of the Commercial Department of the African Lines Company, Ismail Al-Saadawi, agreed to allocate an aircraft to carry 60 million dinars of cash to Sabha International Airport.
During a meeting to discuss ways to resolve problems related to the transfer of the South’s cash-flow allocation, the parties stressed the importance of continuous trips to the South, particularly in these days of virtue and the blessed takeover of Eid al-Fitr to transfer the liquidity of banks operating in the region.
