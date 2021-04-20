Allocation of a 60 million dinar liquidity airplane to Saba Airport

Sixty million Libyan Dinars will be allocated to Sabha ahead of the Eid al-Fitr according to an announcement by the Ministry of Labour and Rehabilitation.

The Minister of Labour and Rehabilitation of the Government of National Unity, Ali El-Abed Al-Raza, and the Director of the Commercial Department of the African Lines Company, Ismail Al-Saadawi, agreed to allocate an aircraft to carry 60 million dinars of cash to Sabha International Airport.

During a meeting to discuss ways to resolve problems related to the transfer of the South’s cash-flow allocation, the parties stressed the importance of continuous trips to the South, particularly in these days of virtue and the blessed takeover of Eid al-Fitr to transfer the liquidity of banks operating in the region.