Libya

Amnesty: Haftar’s military is holding sham trials and sentencing civilians to death

Amnesty International accuses forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar of conducting false trials and condemning innocent tortured civilians to death without evidence

BY Libyan Express

The organization called on the GNU to bring an end to the unjust trials and unfounded death sentences passed on to prisoners who have not received their fair day in court. [Photo: REUTERS]
Amnesty International today accused the military courts under the rule of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, of holding sham trials of prisoners who had been tortured, resulting in the death sentence of at least 22 people since 2018.

“Hundreds of civilians in eastern Libya have been convicted in secret and grossly unjust military trials, aimed at prosecuting oppositionists and actual or perceived opponents of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces (LAAF), headed by Haftar and allied armed groups,” the rights group said in its report.

“Two individuals targeted specifically for their journalistic work, a group who took part in peaceful demonstrations, and tens of people who defended human rights or expressed criticism of the LAAF or related armed groups on social media,” according to the report.

Former detainees were quoted in the study as saying that they were tortured “abducted and held incommunicado for up to 20 months in circumstances similar to enforced disappearance, beaten, abused, and waterboarded Some people said they were required to sign “confessions” for crimes they didn’t commit.”

Diana Eltahawy, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for the Middle East and North Africa, explained that “Military trials of civilians are inherently unfair and breach international and regional laws. Such courts are held in secret in eastern Libya, often without the presence of lawyers or defendants, undermining any sense of justice.”

She urged the Government of National Unity to “immediately put an end to civilian military trials and order international law inquiries into torture and other violations committed by armed groups against prisoners,” adding that Haftar’s forces “seek to exercise effective control over eastern Libya.”

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
Azara Media Azara Media
You might also like
Selected

GNU cancels visit to Benghazi after Haftar forces prevent plane from landing

Libya

Minister of Housing calls for an accelerated inventory of destroyed areas in Benghazi

Libya

Libyan Parliament rejected GNU’s proposal for the national budget

Libya

37 municipalities open voter registration system for national elections

Submit a Correction

For: Amnesty: Haftar’s military is holding sham trials and sentencing civilians to death

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.