Anti-Corruption Commission calls on GNU and GNA to submit their financial disclosures

Libya’s National Anti-Corruption Commission yesterday called on members of both the outgoing government of national accord and the newly confirmed government of national unity to complete their obligated financial disclosures.

The commission reminded both parties that financial disclosure forms are mandated by law to protect the public from fraud and embezzlement by their elected officials.

The authority stated that it would begin receiving declarations for all those holding new positions in the government, adding that the affidavits would be received at the NACC headquarters in Tripoli.

Prime Minister Debaiba during his confirmation session in Sirte last week, stated that all members of his government will be made to complete the financial disclosure forms to declare their wealth.

Libya’s new authority yesterday began the process of power transition from the previous government, with ministers handing over their duties and responsibilities to their successors in the Government of National Unity.