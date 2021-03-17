Libya

Anti-Corruption Commission calls on GNU and GNA to submit their financial disclosures

Members of Libya's new and outgoing government are legally mandated to disclose all their financial details and assets in protection of public funds

BY Libyan Express

Prime Minister Debaiba asserted that he and members of his government are fully prepared to disclose their financial backgrounds. [Photo: GNU]
Libya’s National Anti-Corruption Commission yesterday called on members of both the outgoing government of national accord and the newly confirmed government of national unity to complete their obligated financial disclosures.

The commission reminded both parties that financial disclosure forms are mandated by law to protect the public from fraud and embezzlement by their elected officials.

The authority stated that it would begin receiving declarations for all those holding new positions in the government, adding that the affidavits would be received at the NACC headquarters in Tripoli.

Prime Minister Debaiba during his confirmation session in Sirte last week, stated that all members of his government will be made to complete the financial disclosure forms to declare their wealth.

Libya’s new authority yesterday began the process of power transition from the previous government, with ministers handing over their duties and responsibilities to their successors in the Government of National Unity.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Tunisian president visiting Libya later today

Libya

JMC & GNU meet in Sirte to discuss mine clearance and opening the main coastal…

Libya

Government of National Unity take their oath of office before parliament

Libya

The EU will issue sanctions against anyone obstructing Libya’s path of progress

Submit a Correction

For: Anti-Corruption Commission calls on GNU and GNA to submit their financial disclosures

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.