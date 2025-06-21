Anti-narcotics unit arrests suspect in northeastern Libya
Members of the Anti-Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Unit in Al-Bayda, a city located in the northeastern part of Libya, have apprehended a suspected drug dealer identified as M. F. Y..
During a search, authorities discovered that the suspect was in possession of:
- 82 tramadol tablets
- 43 Aptral tablets
- A quantity of hashish
Following the arrest, all necessary legal procedures have been initiated. The suspect is set to be referred to the competent public prosecution for further investigation and action.
