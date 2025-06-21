Libya

Anti-narcotics unit arrests suspect in northeastern Libya

BY Libyan Express
Police seize tramadol, Aptral tablets in Al-Bayda raid

Members of the Anti-Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Unit in Al-Bayda, a city located in the northeastern part of Libya, have apprehended a suspected drug dealer identified as M. F. Y..

During a search, authorities discovered that the suspect was in possession of:

  • 82 tramadol tablets
  • 43 Aptral tablets
  • A quantity of hashish

Following the arrest, all necessary legal procedures have been initiated. The suspect is set to be referred to the competent public prosecution for further investigation and action.

