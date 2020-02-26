Arab League renews call for permanent ceasefire in Libya

The League of Arab States renewed on Tuesday its call for a permanent cessation of military operations in Libya.

In a statement, the pan-Arab organization appreciated the progress made during the second round of the 5+5 Libyan Joint Military Commission (JMC) talks concluded on Sunday in Geneva.

The Arab League also welcomed the announcement by the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) that the rival Libyan parties came up with a draft cease-fire agreement to facilitate the return of displaced people.

It urged parties involved to urgently resume discussions on the draft in order to endorse it and agree on permanent and comprehensive arrangements to enforce and monitor the cease-fire.

The UNSMIL announced on Monday that UN-backed government and the eastern-based army of Libya prepared a draft cease-fire agreement to facilitate the safe return of civilians to their areas with the implementation of a joint monitoring mechanism under the auspices of UNSMIL and the JMC.

UNSMIL also renewed its call for the rival parties to fully abide by the current truce and the protection of the civilian population and properties and vital infrastructure.