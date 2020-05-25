Arab Media launches “systematic” campaign against Tunisia’s Ennahda Movement

Media outlets in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt have launched a systematic campaign against Rached Ghannouchi, the intellectual leader of Tunisia’s Ennahda Movement, to tarnish his image and provoke a storm in his country, Anadolu Agency reports.

The counter-revolution led by Sky News, Saudi-financed Al-Arabiya — both broadcasts from the UAE — and Al Youm Al Sabea (Youm7) newspaper, have published simultaneous deceitful news.

Reports claimed Ghannouchi gained huge financial wealth since his return to Tunisia after the victory of the revolution in 2011, amounting to $8 billion, despite the fact that the country’s budget does not exceed $16.5.

Observers believe the campaign wants to create a wedge between the parliament and the presidency and provoke side battles in parliament between Tunisian blocs to dismantle state institutions by striking together.