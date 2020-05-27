Libya

Bani Walid mayor says all Russian mercenaries have left the town, heading south

BY Libyan Express

Russian mercenaries seen on frontlines in Libya’s Tripoli. [Photo: Social Media]
Over 90% of the mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner Group which supported Libyan renegade commander Khalifa Haftar have left the town of Bani Walid in a big convoy, its mayor said Tuesday. 

Salem Alaywan told reporters that the mercenaries headed south, adding that Bani Walid wouldn’t tolerate their presence at all.

Earlier this year, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said more than 2,000 Wagner mercenaries were fighting in Libya for Haftar’s forces.

This development comes as the US has condemned the Russian mercenaries’ presence in Libya, adding that this could lead to more escalation in Libya.

