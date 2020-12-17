Libya

Bashagha and US Ambassador discuss cooperation in the field of secuirty

The representatives discussed future cooperation between their respective governments in varies fields

BY Libyan Express

US Ambassador affirms support for political dialogue as a way forward. [Photo: MoI]
Interior Minister Fathi Bashaga met with US Ambassador to Libya Richard Norland to discuss prospects for cooperation between Libya and the United States.

The meeting which took place yesterday in Misrata also included the commander of Volcano of Rage field operations room and member of the 5 + 5 committee, Major General Ahmed Abu Shahma.

The discussion focused primarily on cooperation between Libya and the United States in the field of security as well as reviewing political situation following the recent developments, and the outcomes of the 5 + 5 dialogue, which was held in Ghadames recently.

During the meeting, both parties also parties both confirmed that a political dialogue was the path forward in supporting the stability in Libya and avoiding military escalation.

