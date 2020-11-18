Bashagha arrives in Paris for an official visit

The Minister of Interior of the Government of National Accord, Fathi Bashagha arrived in the capital of France today, on an official visit.

The Ministry of Interior announced through its official Facebook page that the visit comes at the invitation of official authorities of the French Republic. During the visit, Bashagha is set to meet with French heads of security and policy, as well as a group of security companies.

The visit comes to strengthen joint security cooperation between Libya and France, specifically Counter-Terrorism, organized crime and training in the field of international security.