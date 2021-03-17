Bashagha concedes power, apologizes to the Libyan people

Libya’s now former Minister of Interior Fathi Bashagha handed over the responsibilities of the ministry to his successor Khalid Mazen officially marking a smooth transition of power in one of the country’s most vital ministries.

In a statement on his Twitter, the former minister congratulated Libya’s new minister of interior and wished him the best of luck on the monumental task ahead of him.

He also apologised to the Libyan people for any transgressions that may have occurred in the ministry during his time in office, stating that he was handed a “massive responsibility” in 2018 when appointed and promising that he did all that he could for the best interest of the public and the country.

In terms of the corruption rumours and recently released audit bureau reports that implicate the Ministry of Interior in abuse of power and mismanagement of public funds, Bashagha stated that he was prepared to undergo any investigation into the matter.

“I am ready to be held accountable for any violations in the ministry if they occurred in my time in office.” Adding that the time of dictatorship is over in Libya and that he and other former officials in the government of national accords are ready to abide by the rule of law.

Bashagha was one of the many ministers to officially hand over their duties yesterday as Libya’s government underwent a smooth transition of power yesterday without any obstructions, with the remaining ministries scheduled to follow in similar ceremonies over the upcoming days.