Libya

Bashagha meets with customs heads to discuss port security

The meeting address ways to improve port security and preventing the smuggling of illegal goods

BY Libyan Express

Minister of Interior meets with customs heads to work on cooperation to improve port security. [Photo: Ministry of Interior]
Minister of Interior Fathi Bashaga met on Monday, the deputy head of the Customs Department, director of the Department of Technical Affairs and General Bureau of Customs.

The Minister met with the deputy head of the Customs Department Emhamed Al-Shaibani, director of the Department of Technical Affairs general Salem Al-Baseer and the director of the General Bureau of Customs Hisham Al-Fatise to discuss the work between relevant bodies of government to secure ports and borders.

The meeting addressed the ways the Ministry of Interior and customs services can cooperate with one another to secure the nation’s ports and borders and improve the mechanisms for preventing smuggling operations and bringing in illegal substances into the country.

The ministry of interior’s information office has stressed the minister’s focus on cooperating with relevant parties in government to enforce and improve regulations on import and export into the country to prevent any security breaches to ensure the health and safety of Libyan citizens.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Central Support meets with world class security firm

Libya

Bashagha welcomes Tunisian ambassador in Libya

Libya

Ministry of Interior discusses security plans for western region

Libya

Bashagha warns that political dialogue failure, will send Libya into chaos

Submit a Correction

For: Bashagha meets with customs heads to discuss port security

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.