Bashagha meets with customs heads to discuss port security

Minister of Interior Fathi Bashaga met on Monday, the deputy head of the Customs Department, director of the Department of Technical Affairs and General Bureau of Customs.

The Minister met with the deputy head of the Customs Department Emhamed Al-Shaibani, director of the Department of Technical Affairs general Salem Al-Baseer and the director of the General Bureau of Customs Hisham Al-Fatise to discuss the work between relevant bodies of government to secure ports and borders.

The meeting addressed the ways the Ministry of Interior and customs services can cooperate with one another to secure the nation’s ports and borders and improve the mechanisms for preventing smuggling operations and bringing in illegal substances into the country.

The ministry of interior’s information office has stressed the minister’s focus on cooperating with relevant parties in government to enforce and improve regulations on import and export into the country to prevent any security breaches to ensure the health and safety of Libyan citizens.