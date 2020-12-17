Libya

Bashagha officially invited to Russia

Minister of Interior invited to Russia to discuss Libyan affairs and the future of the country

BY Libyan Express

Invitation to Russia reaffirms Bashagha’s influence and independence. [Photo: MoI]
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, the Russian President’s special envoy for the Middle East and Africa extended an official invitation to the Government of National Accord’s (GNA) Minister of Interior, Fathi Bashagha, to visit Russia this January.

The invitation came during a phone call between Bashagha and Bogdanov, who discussed “the latest developments on the security and political situation inside Libya, as well as several topics of common interest,” according to a statement posted from the Ministry of Interior.

The official invitation confirms the independence enjoyed by the Minister of Interior, and the strength of his political relationships with various international parties concerned with Libyan affairs, proving his influence in the Libyan scene and that he is a contender to be reckoned with in the future elections.

Russia, a country that had been accused of funding military contractor send mercenaries into Libya, recently supported the UN’s call to all foreign fighters to leave the country as soon as possible with procedures for the departure of all foreign forces set to take place within three months.

