Bashagha welcomes Tunisian ambassador in Libya

The Government of National Accord’s Minister of Interior Fathi Bashagha welcomed today the ambassador to Libya for the Republic of Tunisia Al-Asaad Al-Ajili.

The meeting between the representatives of the sister nations addressed resolving security support concerning the Ras Ajidi border crossing to ensure that newly instated safety measures at the border to prevent the spread of Covid-19 are facilitated with ease for the citizen’s crossing.

It also addressed the important role Tunisia has played in supporting the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum by hosting its first round on Tunisian soil and the continued support and cooperation between the neighbouring nations in the future.

The Tunisian ambassador expressed his country’s happiness at the success of the 5+5 military commission meetings earlier this year to reinforce security and stability in Libya.

The minister of Interior on his end commanded the huge role played by the Republic of Tunisia in support of peace and prosperity in Libya.

Earlier this month, after instating new safety measures, air and land travel between Libya and Tunisia resumed after an 8 month long hiatus due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the Prime Minister of Tunisia Hichem Mechichi earlier today pledged that the borders will remain open no matter what for the economic health of both nations.