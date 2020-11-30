Libya

Bashagha welcomes Tunisian ambassador in Libya

The meeting addressed the role Tunisia has played in establishing peace in Libya

BY Libyan Express

Ministery of Interior of the GNA hosts Tunisian Ambassador. [Photo: Ministry of Interior]
The Government of National Accord’s Minister of Interior Fathi Bashagha welcomed today the ambassador to Libya for the Republic of Tunisia Al-Asaad Al-Ajili.

The meeting between the representatives of the sister nations addressed resolving security support concerning the Ras Ajidi border crossing to ensure that newly instated safety measures at the border to prevent the spread of Covid-19 are facilitated with ease for the citizen’s crossing.

It also addressed the important role Tunisia has played in supporting the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum by hosting its first round on Tunisian soil and the continued support and cooperation between the neighbouring nations in the future.

The Tunisian ambassador expressed his country’s happiness at the success of the 5+5 military commission meetings earlier this year to reinforce security and stability in Libya.

The minister of Interior on his end commanded the huge role played by the Republic of Tunisia in support of peace and prosperity in Libya.

Earlier this month, after instating new safety measures, air and land travel between Libya and Tunisia resumed after an 8 month long hiatus due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the Prime Minister of Tunisia Hichem Mechichi earlier today pledged that the borders will remain open no matter what for the economic health of both nations.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Business

Eni oil to expand investments in Libya and support electricity sector

Libya

Ministry of Interior discusses security plans for western region

Libya

Tunisia pledges to keep borders with Libya open

Libya

Haithem Al-Tajourii denied entry to Tunis

Submit a Correction

For: Bashagha welcomes Tunisian ambassador in Libya

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.